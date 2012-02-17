NEW DELHI Feb 17 Indian exporters will be
able to receive payments in the restricted rupee currency for
sales to Iran within two weeks, the chief of India's top
exporters' body said on Friday, as New Delhi puts a mechanism in
place to maintain trade despite U.S. sanctions.
About $3 billion in Iranian import arrears have accumulated
since December 2010, M. Rafeeque Ahmed said, when a previous
payment conduit was closed under pressure from Washington, which
is using sanctions to try to stop Tehran's suspected nuclear
programme.
"The government has told us the mechanism for payment in
rupee (to Indian exporters) will be in place in two weeks'
time," Ahmed, president of the Federation of Indian Export
Organisations, told Reuters in an interview.
"Between December 2010 and January 2012 we have sent goods
worth about $3 billion and almost all of it is stuck."
Ahmed is taking part in government negotiations to find a
solution to the payment problems that have hit trade between the
two countries after U.S. sanctions on dollar deals. His
organisation is a quasi-government body set up by the trade
ministry.
Indian oil importers have been paying for around $11 billion
a year of crude since the middle of 2011 through Turkey's
Halkbank, but this route would have been expensive
for Iranian importers given sharp falls in the rial.
India was Tehran's second-biggest crude customer last year
after China and Iranian oil accounts for about 12 percent of its
needs.
Most of the Iranian arrears are for imports of iron and
steel ($623 million), chemicals ($453 million) and cereals ($419
million), machinery ($143 million) and pharmaceuticals ($87
million) , Ahmed said.
Indian rice suppliers have also reported defaults by Iranian
buyers and have said they are owed at least $144 million.
With payments for oil through Halkbank now looking
vulnerable to fresh sanctions, India and Iran have agreed to
settle 45 percent of this trade in rupees and boost exports to
narrow their trade gap. Oil buyers are waiting for tax issues to
be cleared up before they use the mechanism.
Iran's central bank has already deposited with
India's UCO bank about $1 billion which had been used in the
Asian Clearing Union (ACU), the longstanding mechanism that
ended in 2010.
This will be used to kick off rupee payments to India's
exporters -- allowing Tehran a way to use the restricted
currency it would otherwise find hard to spend.
India abides by United Nations sanctions on Iran, but has
refused to go along with new financial measures imposed by the
United States and European Union which aim to punish Iran for
its nuclear ambitions.
India has pushed back the visit of a delegation to Iran to
Mar. 10 to 14 from this month to explore boosting exports, said
Ahmed, who will be part of that team.
(Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Ron Popeski)