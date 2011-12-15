NEW DELHI Dec 15 Turkey's Halkbank
has refused to open an account for India's
BPCL to settle payments for Iranian oil imports, three
oil industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
India and Iran have been struggling to find a permanent
mechanism to settle their bilateral trade, especially since last
year when India's central bank scrapped a clearing house
mechanism -- a move welcomed by the United States, which is
trying to isolate Tehran over its nuclear programme.
India has since been settling payments to Iran through
Turkey's state-owned Halkbank but that conduit
remains vulnerable if Washington applies more pressure on Ankara
to shut it down.
Iran is India's second-biggest oil supplier after Saudi
Arabia and exports total about $12 billion a year, meeting about
12 percent of India's import needs.
