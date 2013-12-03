MUMBAI Dec 4 An obscure Indian bank has been an
unlikely beneficiary of Western sanctions against Iran, handling
billions of dollars from frozen oil payments that boosted its
interest margins, but is now having to prepare itself for life
after the windfall.
UCO Bank, a Kolkata-based state lender that had
been among India's poorer performers, saw revenue and profits
surge after it was picked in 2012 to hold rupees for oil
payments to Iran, a pile that has grown to more than $3 billion.
Late last month, Iran and six world powers reached an
interim deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for
limited sanctions relief. [ID:ID:nL5N0JB2Z4]
"The Iran business was a shot in the arm for us," UCO
Chairman Arun Kaul told Reuters. "Still, scope for improvement
is very large. We had become a marginal player in the banking
industry, we are coming back now."
Sanctions were first imposed on Iran at the beginning of
2012, and tightened in February when the United States asked oil
buyers to stop transferring payments to Tehran.
India has cut back sharply on purchases of Iranian oil in
order to qualify for a waiver from U.S. sanctions, but has
remained a major importer under an arrangement in which Indian
buyers pay for Iranian crude in part by depositing rupees at UCO
Bank.
The rupees are used to pay Indian exporters to Iran against
letters of credit opened by Iranian private banks.
UCO is able to take advantage of the time lag between
imports and exports, and the fact that the oil dues greatly
exceed the value of shipments of Indian goods to Iran.
The funds are especially valuable because Indian banks do
not pay interest on current account deposits but can lend them
to other customers.
UCO's cost of deposit, the interest that the bank pays on
its overall deposits, at end-September was 6.09 percent - among
the lowest in the industry, while it earned 10.04 percent on
loans in the same period. In comparison, cost of deposit for
rival Oriental Bank of Commerce was 7.65 percent.
UCO Bank posted a four-fold annual jump in September quarter
earnings while net interest income grew 55 percent. Total assets
increased 30 percent to 2.12 trillion rupees ($34 billion) at
end-September from 1.63 trillion rupees in March 2011.
At around $3 billion, Iranian oil receipts account for
roughly 12 percent of UCO's total deposits, according to Reuters
calculation based on data on the bank's website.
RAY OF HOPE
It is not clear how long the current Iran oil payment
arrangement will last, but Kaul said UCO hopes to get a further
boost if oil shipments from Iran rise after the easing of
sanctions.
In the meantime, UCO is trying to make growth less dependent
on Iran.
"There is a huge, huge focus on branch expansion and new
customer acquisitions. What UCO used to do in 10 years, we are
doing in one year now," Kaul said in a telephone interview from
Kolkata on Monday.
When Kaul took charge of UCO in 2010, the bank was reeling
under what he said were among worst stressed assets in India's
banking industry at the time, outdated technology and a weak
low-cost deposit base that made it reliant on market borrowings.
Now he wants to focus on loans to individuals and small and
medium enterprises to diversify and bring down its
non-performing loans from 5.3 percent at end-September - among
the worst in the industry.
Still, analysts such as Vaibhav Agarwal, at Angel Broking,
say the concentration of business from the Iranian account is a
key risk for the bank.
"The Iran business was a ray of hope for the bank," said a
second banking analyst with a ratings agency, who did not want
to be identified as he was not allowed to talk about an
individual company. "If that arrangement does not continue then
UCO will have to actively look at other ways to grow."
($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Alex Richardson)