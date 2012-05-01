NEW DELHI May 1 India has issued a tender to buy urea fertiliser excluding Iran product, as a ban on insurance for such shipments comes into effect amid tighter western sanctions and just days ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to New Delhi.

European insurers and reinsurers are prohibited from indemnifying ships carrying Iranian petrochemicals anywhere in the world from May as part of efforts to force Tehran to halt a nuclear programme the West suspects is intended to produce weapons.

"The origin of the Urea offered should be other than Iran. Bids offering Urea originating from Iran shall not be considered for evaluation," said the document posted on the website of State Trading Corp.

The tender was issued on April 26 and will close on May 4. Bids will remain valid till May 11.

India imported about 17 percent of its urea needs from Iran in 2010/11 according to a government website.

The sanctions on insurance for shipments will be extended to crude and oil products from July.

Indian state-run refiners will use domestic insurers to partially cover their crude imports from Iran in order to maintain supplies from Tehran, albeit at reduced volumes.

The United States is seeking substantial reductions in crude purchases by Iran's customers as part of its attempts to pressure Tehran.

