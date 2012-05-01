NEW DELHI May 1 India has issued a tender to
buy urea fertiliser excluding Iran product, as a ban on
insurance for such shipments comes into effect amid tighter
western sanctions and just days ahead of a visit by U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to New Delhi.
European insurers and reinsurers are prohibited from
indemnifying ships carrying Iranian petrochemicals anywhere in
the world from May as part of efforts to force Tehran to halt a
nuclear programme the West suspects is intended to produce
weapons.
"The origin of the Urea offered should be other than Iran.
Bids offering Urea originating from Iran shall not be considered
for evaluation," said the document posted on the website of
State Trading Corp.
The tender was issued on April 26 and will close on May 4.
Bids will remain valid till May 11.
India imported about 17 percent of its urea needs from Iran
in 2010/11 according to a government website.
The sanctions on insurance for shipments will be extended to
crude and oil products from July.
Indian state-run refiners will use domestic insurers to
partially cover their crude imports from Iran in order to
maintain supplies from Tehran, albeit at reduced volumes.
The United States is seeking substantial reductions in crude
purchases by Iran's customers as part of its attempts to
pressure Tehran.
