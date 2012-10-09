NEW DELHI India can supply Iran with high quality wheat if Tehran decides to finalise purchasing negotiations hampered for months by concerns over a fungal disease, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday.

Pawar's comments come as an Indian delegation is visiting Iran, aiming to clinch a deal to export 2-3 million tonnes of wheat at around $300 a tonne free on board (FOB).

India is the world's second biggest wheat producer, and any purchase by Iran will help to meet payments for Iranian oil and fix an imbalance in trade in favour of Tehran.

"Our effort is to export quality wheat from states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are free from karnal bunt," Pawar said at the annual Economic Editors Conference. Karnal bunt is a fungal disease that deteriorates the quality of wheat.

India is Iran's second-biggest oil customer after China but Western sanctions aimed at choking off funding for Iran's controversial nuclear programme have made payments for crude imports difficult.

India scrapped a decades-old mechanism for paying for Iranian oil in December 2010, under pressure from the United States, and refiners have been settling 45 percent of purchases in rupees under a new mechanism while continuing to pay the remainder in euros through Turkey's Halkbank.

A record output has left India with plenty of wheat.

Stocks with state-run agencies as on October 1 stood at 43.15 million tonnes, nearly four times the usual 11 million tonnes, and Pawar said the government is planning to release wheat from these inventories to cool domestic prices ahead of the October-November festival season.

"We have asked the Food Corporation of India to keep on offloading wheat stocks in the market to keep checks on prices," Pawar said.

Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. The country produced a record 93.9 million tonnes of wheat in 2011/12.

The wheat growing northern part of the country received good rainfall in September, which is likely to mean another bumper crop in 2012/13, dealers said. Indian farmers start sowing wheat from October. (Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Miral Fahmy)