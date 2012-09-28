NEW DELHI, Sept 28 India will send a delegation to sanctions-hit Iran next week to clinch a wheat export deal after months of negotiations to help partly meet payments for Iranian oil and fix an imbalance in trade in favour of Tehran, government sources said on Friday.

Refiners in India, Iran's second-biggest oil client after China, have been settling 45 percent of oil purchases from Tehran in rupees under a new payment mechanism, while continuing to pay the remainder in euros through Turkey's Halkbank.

New Delhi scrapped a previous decades-old mechanism for paying for imports from Iran in December 2010 under pressure from the United States. Since then it has been struggling to find a lasting solution to problems caused by U.S. and European sanctions.

Currently Ahmad Khaledi, an Iranian deputy oil minister who handles international affairs and commerce, is in New Delhi for a day long meeting for talks on oil sector cooperation, which have so far not yielded any results.

When the Indian delegation travels to Tehran next week, officials are expected to offer 2-3 million tonnes of wheat to Iran, the sources said.

"The delegation will have members from a number of ministries like commerce and agriculture and officials from state companies," said one source involved in the negotiations. (Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)