NEW DELHI, Sept 28 India will send a delegation
to sanctions-hit Iran next week to clinch a wheat export deal
after months of negotiations to help partly meet payments for
Iranian oil and fix an imbalance in trade in favour of Tehran,
government sources said on Friday.
Refiners in India, Iran's second-biggest oil client after
China, have been settling 45 percent of oil purchases from
Tehran in rupees under a new payment mechanism, while continuing
to pay the remainder in euros through Turkey's Halkbank.
New Delhi scrapped a previous decades-old mechanism for
paying for imports from Iran in December 2010 under pressure
from the United States. Since then it has been struggling to
find a lasting solution to problems caused by U.S. and European
sanctions.
Currently Ahmad Khaledi, an Iranian deputy oil minister who
handles international affairs and commerce, is in New Delhi for
a day long meeting for talks on oil sector cooperation, which
have so far not yielded any results.
When the Indian delegation travels to Tehran next week,
officials are expected to offer 2-3 million tonnes of wheat to
Iran, the sources said.
"The delegation will have members from a number of
ministries like commerce and agriculture and officials from
state companies," said one source involved in the negotiations.
