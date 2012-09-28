* India to offer 2-3 mln T wheat from govt stocks
* Iranian minister in India for talks on oil sector
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Sept 28 India will send a delegation
to sanctions-hit Iran next week to clinch a wheat export deal
after months of negotiations to help partly meet payments for
Iranian oil and fix an imbalance in trade in favour of Tehran,
government sources said on Friday.
Refiners in India, Iran's second-biggest oil client after
China, have been settling 45 percent of oil purchases from
Tehran in rupees under a new payment mechanism, while continuing
to pay the remainder in euros through Turkey's Halkbank.
New Delhi scrapped a previous decades-old mechanism for
paying for imports from Iran in December 2010 under pressure
from the United States. Since then, it has struggled to find a
lasting solution to problems caused by U.S. and European
sanctions.
Ahmad Khaledi, an Iranian deputy oil minister who handles
international affairs and commerce, is in New Delhi for a
day-long meeting of talks on oil sector cooperation, which have
so far not yielded any results.
When the Indian delegation travels to Tehran next week,
officials are expected to offer 2-3 million tonnes of wheat to
Iran, the sources said.
"The delegation will have members from a number of
ministries like commerce and agriculture and officials from
state companies," said one source involved in the negotiations.
The government could offer to sell to Iran at around $300 a
tonne free on board, the latest price at which it has exported
wheat from its reserves, a trade source said.
"It will be a little early to talk about price. We are still
in the process of arriving at a price to be offered to Iran,"
another source said.
Shipments of food to Iran are not targeted under sanctions
aimed at curbing its disputed nuclear programme. Arranging
payments is difficult because of financial sanctions, even
though India has won a waiver from Washington on the strictures.
India and Iran have been in talks for almost a year now but
quality issues have held back New Delhi and Tehran from signing
any wheat deal.
Iran has not bought Indian wheat since the mid-1990s because
of concerns about Karnal bunt, a fungal disease. An Iranian
delegation came to India in June to inspect warehouses and
laboratories. They also took wheat samples to Tehran.
Iran could buy wheat from India after examining the samples,
said the Islamic Republic's envoy to New Delhi Seyed Mehdi
Nabizadeh.
Food Minister K.V. Thomas has said India could export 2-3
million tonnes of wheat to Iran.
Other than partly settling its oil dues, supplies of wheat
to Iran will help India cut its huge stockpiles at overflowing
government warehouses.
Local supplies have swelled due to bumper harvests since
2007. Wheat stocks at government warehouses on Sept. 1 were 46.2
million tonnes, nearly three times the official target of 17.1
million tonnes.
Stocks are expected to remain high because a revival in
monsoon rains has raised the prospect of yet another bumper
wheat harvests next year.
In September 2011, India lifted a four-year-old ban on wheat
exports and in July this year it allowed 2 million tonnes of
wheat exports from government warehouses.
