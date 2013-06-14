NEW DELHI, June 14 Crude oil from Iran costs India $2 less per barrel than global prices, India's oil minister said on Friday, outlining the reasons for the country's desire to source oil from sanctions-hit Tehran.

"Our refiners enjoy much better margins. The cost is $2 less ... that's why we are seriously engaging with Iran," M. Veerappa Moily said.

Brent crude was trading at $105 a barrel on Friday while U.S. oil was at $96.75. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)