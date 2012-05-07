A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs downgrades IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRBI.NS) to "neutral" from "buy" and lowers its sum-of-the-parts target price to 136 rupees from 184 rupees. Stock last down 6 percent to 120.80 rupees.

Goldman says takes action after the company announced three executives have agreed to take a polygraph test, connected to the police investigation of the 2010 murder of a man described as an anti-corruption activist.

Among executives investigated is Chairman Virendra Dattatray Mhaiskar, who told Reuters he is innocent and not connected to the murder.

The investment bank says the investigation creates uncertainty about value attributable to future projects and creates overhang on the stock.

The stock has fallen 23.3 percent in the previous two sessions.