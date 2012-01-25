(Adds details, quotes, share prices)
By Rajesh Kurup
MUMBAI, Jan 25 India's IRB Infrastructure
Developers posted a marginally lower quarterly profit
impacted by a sharp rise in interest cost for loans availed for
a highway project.
"The profit is almost flat, because of the higher interest
outgo for the Surat-Dahisar project. The loan withdrawal for the
project has increased," its Chief Financial Officer Anil Yadav
said on Wednesday.
The infrastructure and construction company posted a
consolidated net profit of 1.31 billion rupees in Dec., down
from 1.33 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts
expected a profit of 1.09 billion rupees, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
Interest costs rose to 1.42 billion rupees during the
quarter, up 73 percent from 819.7 million rupees a year ago, the
company said in a statement.
India's central bank had raised rates 13 times between March
2010 and October 2011, raising rupee borrowing costs for
corporates. It cut cash reserve requirements for banks on
Tuesday, signaling a policy shift towards reviving growth, but
did not commit to when rate cuts would begin.
"There was an impact of amortisation also for the same
project," he said.
IRB completed the widening -six laning from four- of the
240-km Surat-Dahisar highway that connects states of Gujarat and
Maharashtra in western India in December, Yadav said.
India built about 1,800 kilometres of roads in 2010/11, but
will award a record 7,300 kms of road-building contracts this
year worth $12 billion, a top National Highways Authority of
India official said in June.
IRB Infrastructure, which had net debt at 47 billion rupees
as on Dec. 31, expects to add close to 5 billion rupees in debt
by March as projects progress. The firm has a cash balance of 19
billion rupees as of December, he said.
The firm has been pre-qualified for about 400 billion rupees
worth of projects, even though the Mumbai-based firm has not yet
emerged as the lowest bidder for any project.
Shares in IRB Infra closed down 2.83 percent at 168.30
rupees, while the overall market closed up 0.48 percent.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)