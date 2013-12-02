NEW DELHI Dec 2 The chairman of India's largest
road construction firm IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
urged the government to invite companies to bid to
build and operate dozens of new highways, a step regarded as
crucial to economic growth.
India sees ramping up the construction of new roads, power
plants and ports as crucial to making its businesses more
internationally competitive and lifting economic growth out of
its worst slowdown in a decade.
But the private sector's efforts to build new projects have
been derailed by problems ranging from coal and gas supply
shortages in the power sector to a throttling bureaucracy and a
lack of bank funding in the roads sector.
IRB needs to win new government contracts in order to
reverse two consecutive falls in quarterly net profit, Chairman
Virendra Mhaiskar told Reuters.
Mhaiskar, who until this year was in the Forbes India list
of the country's 100 richest people, said the state-run National
Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should offer up for bidding
20-30 highways previously awarded to companies but which failed
to take off.
He said in a phone interview he would like to make bids for
new projects worth up to 40 billion rupees ($643 million) in the
next 3-6 months to prop up an order book that has shrunk to 70
billion rupees from about 84 billion in May.
"Profit growth will entirely depend on new orders," Mhaiskar
said. "Because if they're going to exhaust our order book
pipeline, then the challenge on the profit remains."
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and Angel Broking say IRB is
in a strong position to pick up new orders and both have a "buy"
rating on IRB's stock. However, BoA-ML in November cited a
slowdown in new project orders as a concern.
IRB, India's largest road construction firm by market value,
posted a 12 per cent drop in net profit to 1.1 billion rupees in
the July-Sept quarter, compared with the same period last year.
Its net debt to equity ratio is 2.55:1.
"PRIME CONCERN"
India awarded under 2,000 km (1,240 miles) worth of new road
construction contracts in the last fiscal year, which ended in
March, against a target of 9,500 km (5,900 miles).
"We have seen very little orders getting announced by the
NHAI in the last whole of the year. So that remains a prime
concern," Mhaiskar said.
"We understand their views as well, that they feel that
there is sluggishness and they may not get a good response. But
the point is: one needs to keep the good work going," he said.
The NHAI chairman did not respond to a request for comment.
The government has pushed a public-private-partnership (PPP)
construction model in which developers bid for projects in
exchange for sharing some of the revenue with the state - a way
of getting investment without emptying the public purse.
Besides delay in awarding government projects, an economic
slowdown and various mining bans in India mean there are fewer
cars and trucks than there might have been on the roads to pay
tolls - eating into companies' revenues.
Two of India's best known infrastructure companies, GMR
and GVK, have moved to exit high-profile
road projects. In response, the government is working on a
formula to ease the payments that companies have to pay to the
state in exchange for operating highways.
Recent projects have been designed mainly on a model known
as "build-operate-transfer" (BOT), where companies build and own
highways for a fixed period before handing them over to the
government.
"These days bankers have become more cautious in lending to
road BOT projects. They want 80 percent of the land in
possession before the financial closure of the project could be
achieved," said Viral Shah, an analyst at Angel Broking.
