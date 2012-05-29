MUMBAI, May 29 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, or IREDA, has invited bankers on Wednesday to raise up to 3 billion rupees ($54.15 million) through a bond issue, four bankers said. The state-run company will borrow through a 10-year vanilla bond, said three bankers who the company is in talks with for the sale. IREDA is engaged in promoting and financing renewable energy and conservation projects. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)