MUMBAI, May 30 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, or IREDA, has set a coupon of 9.49 percent for its 10-year vanilla bond to raise up to 3 billion rupees ($53.75 million), said three bankers who are involved in the deal. ICICI Bank , Trust Capital, Axis Bank, and Yes Bank are the arrangers of the deal. IREDA promotes and finances renewable energy and conservation projects. ($1 = 55.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)