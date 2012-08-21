* Fourth straight month of cuts in Iranian imports
* Essar replaces MRPL as top buyer of Iranian oil in July
* India's Jan-July oil imports up 9.2 pct y/y
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Aug 21 India's oil imports from Iran
fell by more than 40 percent in July from June and a year ago,
as imports by Tehran's biggest local client MRPL were hit by a
shortage of ships and insurance cover caused by European Union
sanctions.
The U.S. and EU sanctions that took full effect on July 1
target Iran's nuclear programme which the West thinks is aimed
at making weapons, but the Islamic Republic denies that.
Refiners in India, Iran's biggest oil client after China,
have struggled to find insurance and shipping for imports since
the European Union brought in sanctions on July 1 banning most
major insurance firms from covering Iranian oil shipments.
India shipped in 201,860 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran in
July compared with 346,600 bpd in June and about 338,900 bpd in
July 2011, trade data made available to Reuters showed on
Tuesday.
Iran has already slipped to third place among India's oil
suppliers in 2011/12, replaced by Iraq and ceding a position it
had held for five years, as western financial pressure took its
toll on imports from the sanctions-hit nation.
IRAN PUSHED TO SIXTH POSITION
India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, in June
secured a waiver from U.S. sanctions for six months by reducing
imports, and continued cuts in import from Tehran could raise
New Delhi's chances for renewed exemptions later this year.
India is selectively allowing state-run refiners to buy oil
using Iranian ships and insurance cover as India prefers to
protect business for its domestic shippers and insurers. Private
refiners need not take permission for using Iranian ships.
Falling imports pushed Iran to sixth position in the list of
India's biggest suppliers of oil in July, compared with the
third position it enjoyed in June and No. 4 a year ago.
The shortfall is being made up with extra barrels from the
world's biggest exporter, Saudi Arabia, as well as the United
Arab Emirates, which emerged as the fourth-biggest supplier to
India.
While state-run refiners have stepped up imports from
Nigeria, which was third-biggest supplier in July, private
refiner Essar Oil has turned its focus to Latin
America.
Essar, which raised the use of heavy and ultra-heavy crude
oil in April-June, has signed a deal to buy 12 million barrels
of oil from Colombia.
Annual imports from Iran in January-July fell 2.3 percent,
reversing the upward trend of January-June, the data showed.
India's overall oil imports in January-July rose about 9.2
percent from a year ago as the country expanded its refining
capacity. Total oil imports in July declined 4.12 percent from
June and 4.6 percent from July last year, the data showed.
In July Essar emerged as Iran's top Indian client replacing
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, which lifted
only a fifth of planned Iran imports in July. MRPL is looking at
alternatives to make up for the Iran shortfall.
State-run Hindustan Petroleum had lifted only one
of its two July cargoes due to maintenance work at its Vizag
refinery in southern India, reducing its monthly purchase by 64
percent to 25,300 bpd.
Essar's imports rose by a third in July to 154,400 bpd
compared with June, the data showed, while MRPL's declined 86
percent to 22,200 bpd.
Essar has renewed its annual deal of 100,000 bpd with Iran
for this fiscal year starting April 1 but plans to lift 15
percent less volumes, while MRPL has reduced the size of its
deal to 100,000 bpd compared with 124,000 bpd of 2011/12.
HPCL aims to buy 60,000 bpd oil from Iran -- 40,000 firm
and 20,000 optional, compared with 70,000 bpd in 2011/12, and
Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, plans
to lift 30,000 bpd compared with 42,000 bpd a year ago.
IOC and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. did not buy
any Iranian oil in July.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and James Jukwey)