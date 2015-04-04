BRIEF-Astrazeneca Pharma India posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter total income from operations 1.12 billion rupees
BHUBANESWAR, India, April 4 India's top iron ore producing state is likely to renew the licences of 18 iron ore mines shut since last year, a state official said, in a boost for local steel producers.
A panel of senior government officials in Odisha state has recommended the reopening of the mines, which were closed last year following a supreme court order, the state's mining director Deepak Kumar Mohanty told Reuters.
"We expect to complete the renewal process in 10 days," Mohanty said. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* March quarter total income from operations 1.12 billion rupees
May 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET ---------