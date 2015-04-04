BHUBANESWAR, India, April 4 India's top iron ore producing state is likely to renew the licences of 18 iron ore mines shut since last year, a state official said, in a boost for local steel producers.

A panel of senior government officials in Odisha state has recommended the reopening of the mines, which were closed last year following a supreme court order, the state's mining director Deepak Kumar Mohanty told Reuters.

"We expect to complete the renewal process in 10 days," Mohanty said.