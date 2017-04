NEW DELHI May 16 India's Supreme Court ordered on Friday the temporary closure of some iron ore mines in the top producing state of Odisha to curb illegal mining, TV channels reported, in a blow to local steel mills that depend on high-quality ore from the state.

Odisha, which allows exports of only half of total iron ore output, produced more than 70 million tonnes in the last fiscal year. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)