* Targets 50 mln T/yr iron ore output by 2018/19
* Sees iron ore prices in $95-$105/T range in next 6 months
* Plans to export 8-10 pct of output/yr to Japan, S.Korea
* Steel plant on track for commissioning in 2016/17
By Aman Shah
MUMBAI, July 23 NMDC Ltd, India's
biggest iron ore producer, aims to ramp up output by two-thirds
in five years to 50 million tonnes a year, helped by the launch
of new mining facilities and expansion of existing
infrastructure, its chairman said.
State-owned NMDC's plans will add to surging global growth
in output of the steelmaking raw material, although a push by
India's new government to revive manufacturing and industrial
growth may boost domestic appetite for iron ore.
NMDC, which produced close to 30 million tonnes of iron ore
in the year that ended in March, or close to a fifth of the
country's production, aims to mine about 32 million tonnes this
year and reach its target by 2018/19.
"There is a natural demand for iron ore in the country, we
don't have any shortage of demand ... whatever we produce, we
are able to sell," Narendra Kothari, who took over as NMDC's
chairman in April, told Reuters in an interview.
NMDC is currently enhancing output at its three existing
mines in the Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Karnataka and is
in the process of securing leases for mines in Jharkhand state.
It has also gained from curbs on illegal mining in Goa and
Karnataka states plus the closure in May of nearly half the
mines in Odisha, the top producing state, ordered by the Supreme
Court while leases dating back years were renewed.
Kothari said he expects international prices for iron ore to
firm up in the near-term.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have recovered slightly after
the increase in global supply available to top consumer China
pushed prices to a 21-month low of $89 a tonne in June. They
closed at $95.40 a tonne on Tuesday.
"I feel international price should remain in the $95-$105
range for the next six months," Kothari said.
MORE EXPORTS
NMDC, which fixes prices every month, raised its prices by
up to 9 percent in June, taking advantage of the cuts in supply
from Odisha and elsewhere that had prompted some domestic steel
makers such as JSW Steel Ltd to import the raw
material.
"Our quality of iron ore is much better than anyone else in
the country so we can demand a little higher price than the
market," Kothari said.
NMDC's mines produce ore with higher iron content which are
preferred by local steel mills. Every percentage point increase
in iron content improves productivity by 2 percentage points,
according to the Indian Bureau of Mines.
Kothari said NMDC would target exports of about 8 percent to
10 percent of total production a year, up from about 6 percent
in the year ended March 2013, as it seeks to focus on companies
in Japan and South Korea.
"Demand (for exports) is much more, but due to the
requirement in the country, we are not exporting much," he said.
STEEL PLANT ON TRACK
Kothari said NMDC was on track to meet a 2016/17 timeline to
set up a 3 million-tonnes-a-year steel plant in Nagarnar in
Chhattisgarh and would invest about 20-25 billion rupees
($333-$416 million) this year on the plant.
India currently owns 80 percent of NMDC and will have to
offload a 5 percent stake after the market regulator said last
month the state should cut its holdings in listed companies over
the next three years to a maximum 75 percent.
Kothari said there was an "indication from the government"
to divest, but the timing of a possible share sale was not
confirmed.
Kothari, who also sits on the board of International Coal
Ventures Ltd (ICVL), a consortium of five state corporations,
said NMDC was looking for coal assets overseas as part of the
group.
ICVL, which has been scouting for coal assets since 2009 but
is yet to complete an acquisition, is likely to submit a $200
million bid for Rio Tinto Ltd's coal mines in
Mozambique, local newspapers reported this month.
"We had gone to Mozambique to see some properties and now we
are discussing further about these properties," Kothari said. He
refused to comment on the media reports.
($1 = 60.0950 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Muralikumar Anantharaman)