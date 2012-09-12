MUMBAI, Sept 12 India has suspended environmental clearances given to 93 iron ore mines in Goa state, federal Environment Minister Jayanthi Natarajan, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We have kept them (environmental clearances) in abeyance," Natarajan said, without giving details.

On Monday, Goa state government temporarily halted iron ore mining to check if operations were legal, a move that is expected to further dent exports from the country and support flagging global prices. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)