MUMBAI, Sept 12 India has suspended
environmental clearances given to 93 iron ore mines in Goa
state, federal Environment Minister Jayanthi
Natarajan, told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We have kept them (environmental clearances) in abeyance,"
Natarajan said, without giving details.
On Monday, Goa state government temporarily halted iron ore
mining to check if operations were legal, a move that is
expected to further dent exports from the country and support
flagging global prices.
