Sept 11 India's Jharkhand state has ordered the
closure of 12 out of its 17 iron ore mines because their leases
have expired, dealing a fresh blow to local steelmakers, some of
which have been forced to import the raw material due to short
supplies at home.
Mining curbs in India in states such as Goa and Karnataka
along with mine closures in top producing Odisha have limited
iron ore availability in the country, opening the door to more
imports this year, which could help absorb some of the surplus
in global supply.
Jharkhand was India's third-biggest iron ore producer in the
fiscal year to March, with output of around 21 million tonnes.
The shut mines, including those of steel majors Tata Steel
and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL),
accounted for around 19 million tonnes.
"They have sent notice to close 12 mines. These include
mines of Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Limited," an
official of the Jharkhand state government said by phone from
the capital Ranchi.
The notice was issued last week, he said, declining to be
named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Asked when the mines would resume operations, the official
said: "It depends on the government's policy."
Another official from the state government confirmed the
mine closures.
In May, India's Supreme Court ordered the temporary closure
of 26 out of 56 operating mines in Odisha, also due to
non-renewal of mining leases.
Eight of those mines in Odisha have since reopened,
including the captive mines of Tata Steel, SAIL and state-owned
Odisha Mining Corp, said Dhruv Goel, managing partner at
industry consultancy SteelMint, based in Odisha.
SAIL produces 10-11 million tonnes of iron ore annually in
Jharkhand and Tata Steel around 5 million tonnes, Goel said.
He estimated that both steelmakers had iron ore stocks that
could probably last them around 40-45 days.
From 300,000 tonnes in the past fiscal year, India's iron
ore imports would probably reach 6-7 million tonnes in the
current year to March 2015 due to the mining restrictions, said
Goel. Imports had already reached 2.6 million tonnes in April to
August, he said, citing government data.
That could help siphon off some of the surplus in the world
market that has slashed iron ore prices by nearly 40 percent
this year as big Australian and Brazilian miners have lifted
output and demand has slowed in top buyer China.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Naveen Thukral in
Singapore; Additional reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi;
Editing by Alan Raybould)