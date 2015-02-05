MUMBAI Feb 5 India is considering implementing
a separate duty structure for exports of iron ore from the
country's top exporting state and will look at raising import
duties to stop dumping of steel, the country's mines and steel
minister said on Thursday.
Mining in India's top iron ore-exporting state of Goa has
been hit hard by a two-year ban on mining and a 30 percent tax
on exports, which has made it even more difficult for companies
to sell iron ore to a world market where prices have almost
halved in the past year.
The mines ministry has recommended that a different duty
structure be implemented only for Goa because the iron ore mined
from the state is of low-grade which Indian steelmakers are not
keen on buying, Narendra Singh Tomar, the federal mines and
steel minister, told reporters.
Tomar also said his ministry was looking at raising import
duties to curb dumping of steel into the country, adding that he
expected a decision could be reached before the federal budget
on Feb. 28.
(Reporting by Krishna Das in New Delhi; Writing by Aman Shah in
Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)