MUMBAI Nov 16 Iron ore exports from India fell by more than a quarter in the first seven months of the fiscal year that began in April to 35.38 million tonnes, data from a trade body showed on Wednesday.

Iron ore exports in October fell 33.8 percent to 4.55 tonnes, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries said in a statement.

India is the world's third biggest exporter of the steel making ingredient. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)