UPDATE 2-India says banks must start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 major defaulters
* Move could force banks to increase provisions (Adds details of the directive, quotes, context)
MUMBAI Nov 16 Iron ore exports from India fell by more than a quarter in the first seven months of the fiscal year that began in April to 35.38 million tonnes, data from a trade body showed on Wednesday.
Iron ore exports in October fell 33.8 percent to 4.55 tonnes, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries said in a statement.
India is the world's third biggest exporter of the steel making ingredient. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction