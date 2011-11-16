* Iron ore exports down 25.15 pct in April-Oct
* Price reversal, weak rupee to help exporters
* Exports to continue falling on Karnataka state ban
(Adds quote, details, background)
Nov 16 Indian iron ore exporters shipped
about 33 percent less of the steel-making ingredient in October
as a fall in global prices made high costs unviable, although
they are seen benefiting from this month's price reversal and a
weaker rupee.
Iron ore exports from India, the world's third biggest
exporter of the raw material, fell to 4.55 million tonnes in
October from 6.87 million tonnes a year ago, the Federation of
Indian Mineral Industries said in a statement.
They fell 25.15 percent to 35.38 million tonnes in
April-October, it said.
Western Goa state's share of the exports was the largest at
19.76 million tonnes in April-October, down 6.15 percent,
followed by eastern Orissa's Paradip port, which exported 5.08
million tonnes.
Most of India's iron ore lands up in China, which has the
world's largest steel industry.
A fall in global steel prices since September and high costs
including freight duties have hurt exports. But
signs of a pick-up in prices and a 4.2 percent fall in the rupee
since Nov. 1 could help exporters going ahead.
"Last two months were very bad for exporters... realisation
will be quite high now as markets are also recovering and even
the rupee is weak," said Dhruv Goel, managing director with
Orissa-based iron ore trader SteelMint.
Exporters can break even or earn slight profits on shipments
at the current price level of $150 per tonne, he added.
Iron ore rose to its highest in nearly a month as spot
prices gained for a 12th day in a row, with firmer steel prices
in top consumer China encouraging more buying of the raw
material and helping it recover from last month's 31 percent
slump.
However, shipments are likely to stay down due to a delay in
the enforcement of the supreme court's removal of an export ban
in southern Karnataka state, which accounts for about a quarter
of iron ore shipments from India.
The country's top court has also banned mining in Bellary,
Tumkur and Chitradurga districts in the state, citing
environmental degradation.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)