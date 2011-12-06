MUMBAI Dec 6 Shipments from India's largest iron ore exporting port, Mormugao in western Goa state, were down 6 percent to 3.19 million tonnes in November, recovering from a 25 percent fall in October, a source said on Tuesday.

Exports of the steel-making ingredient fell 13.9 percent to 17.9 million tonnes in the first eight months of the fiscal year, which started in April.

India's biggest iron ore exporter, SESA Goa, shipped 404,115 tonnes of iron ore to China, India's biggest buyer of the fines.

The port is the biggest shipper of the steel making ingredient from India, normally the world's third-largest iron ore exporter.

India's export of iron ore has been affected by a series of scandals over illegal mining in Karnataka and Goa, the top ore producing states of the country.

A report on allegations of illegal mining in Goa is expected to be submitted to the federal mines ministry this month. Justice M.B. Shah, head of the panel, had said it will be very difficult to control illegal mining unless exports is controlled.

Iron ore exports are yet resume from the southern state of Karnataka, which accounted for a quarter of shipments before the state government imposed a ban, even though the Supreme Court ordered the ban lifted in April. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)