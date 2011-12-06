MUMBAI Dec 6 Shipments from India's
largest iron ore exporting port, Mormugao in western Goa state,
were down 6 percent to 3.19 million tonnes in November,
recovering from a 25 percent fall in October, a source said on
Tuesday.
Exports of the steel-making ingredient fell 13.9 percent to
17.9 million tonnes in the first eight months of the fiscal
year, which started in April.
India's biggest iron ore exporter, SESA Goa,
shipped 404,115 tonnes of iron ore to China, India's biggest
buyer of the fines.
The port is the biggest shipper of the steel making
ingredient from India, normally the world's third-largest iron
ore exporter.
India's export of iron ore has been affected by a series of
scandals over illegal mining in Karnataka and Goa, the top ore
producing states of the country.
A report on allegations of illegal mining in Goa is expected
to be submitted to the federal mines ministry this month.
Justice M.B. Shah, head of the panel, had said it will be very
difficult to control illegal mining unless exports is
controlled.
Iron ore exports are yet resume from the southern state of
Karnataka, which accounted for a quarter of shipments before the
state government imposed a ban, even though the Supreme Court
ordered the ban lifted in April.
