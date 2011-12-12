BHUBANESWAR Dec 12 India's top iron ore
producing eastern Orissa state has stopped issuing iron ore
export permits for cargoes shipped via two ports in southern
Andhra Pradesh state, Orissa mines minister told Reuters.
"The Gangavaram and Kakinada ports did not cooperate" with
the state mines and steel department's queries on the volume of
the ore exported through these ports and the mechanism they
followed to prevent illegal exports, minister Raghunath Mohanty
said.
The state government had sought such details from all the
ports that exported iron ore from the state.
"We will not issue the permits until they (the port
authorities) submit details and tell us what system they have,"
a senior official of the steel and mines department, who did not
want to be named, told Reuters.
On the total export of 35 million tonnes iron ore from the
country, 2 million tonnes were shipped through these ports in
the first seven months of the current fiscal year ending March,
data from the Federation of Indian Minerals and Industry (FIMI),
a trade body, showed.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)