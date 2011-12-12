* Move comes after two ports failed to cooperate with state
By Siddesh Mayenkar
BHUBANESWAR, India Dec 12 India's top iron
ore producing Orissa state has stopped issuing export permits
for cargoes shipped via two small ports after they failed to
cooperate on a state-led investigation into illegal mining,
Orissa's mines minister said on Monday.
The move may have little impact on iron ore shipments from
India, the world's third-biggest iron ore exporter after
Australia and Brazil.
The two ports -- Gangavaram and Kakinada -- accounted for
less than 6 percent of the iron ore shipped out in the first
seven months of the current fiscal year to next March.
"The Gangavaram and Kakinada ports did not cooperate" with
the state mines and steel department's queries on the volume of
iron ore exported through these ports and the mechanism they
followed to prevent illegal exports, minister Raghunath Mohanty
told Reuters.
The state government had sought such details from all the
ports that exported iron ore from Orissa.
"We will not issue the permits until they (port authorities)
submit details and tell us what system they have," a senior
official at Orissa's steel and mines department, who did not
want to be named, also told Reuters.
Gangavaram port said in a statement late Monday it had
provided data on export of iron ore fines to Orissa's director
of mines in October and again in November.
"GPL (Gangavaram Port Ltd) again reaffirms its commitment to
share any and all required information related to iron ore fines
exports as may be required," it said in the statement.
Of the 35 million tonnes of iron ore that India exported in
April-October, only 2 million tonnes were shipped through the
Gangavaram and Kakinada ports, data from the Federation of
Indian Minerals and Industry, a trade body, showed.
"It is not a matter of great concern as major ports like
Paradip, Visakhapatnam and Haldia are still operational. Only
few exporters use these ports," said Dhruv Goel, managing
director with SteelMint, an iron ore trader in Orissa.
Separately, a federal government-appointed panel probing
allegations of illegal mining on Monday said it had found
evidence of illegal mining activity in Orissa.
"Illegal mining took place mainly because there is a boom in
exports," M.B. Shah, head of the panel, told reporters in the
state capital.
Indian shipments have been disrupted by government moves to
investigate illegal mining, particularly in Orissa, Karnataka
and Goa, the country's top iron ore producing states.
Iron ore exports have yet to resume from the southern state
of Karnataka, which accounted for a quarter of shipments before
the state government imposed a ban in July 2010, even though the
Supreme Court lifted the ban in April.
Sesa Goa, India's top iron ore exporter, said last
month that the country's total exports of the steelmaking
ingredient may fall by a third to 65-70 million tonnes in the
year to March 2012.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was down 1.2 percent at $138.30
a tonne on Friday, Steel Index showed, reflecting subdued demand
from top importer China.
