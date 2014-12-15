NEW DELHI Dec 15 India will not ban or limit
exports of iron ore but will adopt "appropriate fiscal measures"
to conserve the steelmaking raw material, the junior steel and
mines minister said on Monday.
Action against illegal mining has sharply cut production of
iron ore in the country at a time when international prices have
halved, prompting Indian companies such as JSW Steel
to import heavily.
Steel companies have regularly urged the government to
either ban the export of high-quality iron ore or increase the
export duty from the current 30 percent to discourage overseas
sales. But minister Vishnu Deo Sai ruled out any ban on overseas
sales from what used to be the third-largest iron ore exporter.
"The government has decided that although conservation of
iron ore resources is of paramount importance, the same may not
be achieved by banning or capping export of iron ore but by
taking recourse to appropriate fiscal measures," Sai said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar)