US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
NEW DELHI Jan 5 India has scrapped a 5 percent duty on exports of iron ore pellets to make overseas shipments competitive amid a sharp fall in the world price of the steelmaking raw material, a government order showed on Tuesday.
"This would improve capacity utilization of pellet plants and give necessary boost to (the) sector," Steel and Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tweeted. (bit.ly/1O2wTEX) (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.