NEW DELHI Jan 5 India has scrapped a 5 percent duty on exports of iron ore pellets to make overseas shipments competitive amid a sharp fall in the world price of the steelmaking raw material, a government order showed on Tuesday.

"This would improve capacity utilization of pellet plants and give necessary boost to (the) sector," Steel and Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tweeted. (bit.ly/1O2wTEX) (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Anand Basu)