MUMBAI, Sept 8 Exports of iron ore from India,
once the world's third-biggest supplier, fell more than 40
percent in the April-June quarter, mainly because of a slowing
China as well falling global prices.
A 30 percent export duty imposed by the government led to a
further drop in overseas sales, making Indian ores less
attractive compared with Brazil or Australia.
Iron ore exports fell to 12.11 million tonnes or worth 52.36
billion rupees in the first quarter of the fiscal year, a
statement from ministry of mines said quoting data from the
finance ministry.
India exported 57.35 million tonnes of iron ore in the last
fiscal to March 2012, d own 42 percent from the year ago period,
the statement said.
Indian miners have been selling iron ore at low profits or
even loss as global iron ore prices declined 36 percent since
early July.
On Monday, India's Supreme Court allowed 18 mines in the
southern state of Karnataka to resume production, that could
free about 5 million tonnes of output mainly for steel makers
along with 1 million tonnes a month from NMDC, the
country's biggest iron ore miner.
