India's mines ministry may recommend cut in iron ore export tax: sources
November 16, 2017 / 1:58 PM / in an hour

India's mines ministry may recommend cut in iron ore export tax: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s mines ministry may recommend reducing or scrapping of the 30 percent export tax on medium-grade iron ore due to a persisting surplus in the country, according to two sources and a document reviewed by Reuters.

Freight trains are loaded with iron ore at a railway station at Chitradurga in Karnataka in this November 9, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian mining industry has for months lobbied for a cut in the export duty as the country is saddled with a surplus of around 149 million tonnes as on March 31 and a senior government official said the inventory is still hovering around that range.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Nidhi Verma

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
