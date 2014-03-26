NEW DELHI, March 26 India's top iron ore exporting state should be allowed to produce up to 20 million tonnes per year when an 18-month old mining ban is lifted, a court-appointed panel report seen by Reuters said on Wednesday.

The capped amount is less than half of the coastal state's peak output, potentially cutting shipments to China.

The Supreme Court is likely to implement the recommendation by the panel that it appointed in November. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; editing by Malini Menon)