* Goa revokes ban on mining placed in Sept 2012
* Goa official says possible to resume mining in March/April
* Companies need environmental clearance from New Delhi
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Jan 16 India's Goa state has removed
a two-year ban on iron ore mining and expects mines could be
back up and running by March or April at the earliest, Goa's
Director of Mines and Geology Prasanna Acharya said on Friday.
India was once the world's third largest iron ore exporter
and Goa its biggest exporting state. The return of Goa iron ore
exports could further pressure global prices hovering around
5-1/2 year lows due to oversupply.
Acharya said it is now up to mining companies to obtain
environmental clearances from New Delhi to start work.
"It's possible that the mines will be active in a couple of
months as we have acted fast on renewing the leases" Acharya
told Reuters.
"March or April in the best-case scenario or else it could
go to October because of the (June-September) monsoon rains."
Goa used to export about 50 million tonnes of iron ore a
year before the mining ban was imposed in 2012 after a
government report on illegal mining.
The ban in Goa and curbs in other producing states like
Karnataka and Odisha have made India a major importer.
India's imports hit a life-high of 8 million tonnes in 2014,
far above the 3.1 million for 2012, according to commodities
consultancy OreTeam, based near New Delhi.
That has worried Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government,
which on Monday issued an executive order to revive the mining
industry by quickly renewing old leases and auctioning out new
leases, scrapping a previous method of selective allocation.
Aniruddha Joshi, a vice president in India's top private
iron ore miner, Sesa Sterlite Ltd, said the executive
order and the revoking of the ban in Goa suggest that "things
are looking up".
But even if mining resumes in Goa, the falling prices of
iron ore and an export duty of 30 percent will make exports
uncompetitive for many companies in the state.
