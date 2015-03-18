NEW DELHI, March 18 Iron ore mining in India's
biggest exporting state, Goa, could begin in two months after
the country's environment ministry lifted a ban in place since
2012 as part of a crackdown on illegal mining, a state official
and a company source said.
Shares of Sesa Sterlite Ltd, the biggest miner in
Goa, rose as much as 5 percent on Wednesday after Environment
Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday he had lifted an
"abeyance" on mines in the state.
Sesa and other companies in Goa, however, are unlikely to be
able to make any significant export as low world prices have
made low-quality ore from India uncompetitive.
Goa is pushing for a cut in the 30 percent export duty for
its low-iron-content ore that is not widely consumed by Indian
steel companies, said Parag Nagarshekar, deputy director of the
state's directorate of mines and geology. China used be the
biggest buyer of Goa's iron ore.
"The duty is a major hindrance," Nagarshekar told Reuters.
"The state government is following up with the centre."
The federal mines ministry had recommended lowering the duty
for Goa but Finance Minister Arun Jaitley maintained the level
in his budget for the next fiscal year starting April 1.
Companies in Goa nevertheless welcomed the restarting of the
environmental clearance process so that they can finally start
their mines after a shutdown of more than two years.
"We still need to submit a mining plan and get a pollution
control certificate," said a Goa-based official of a top iron
ore company. "But at least things are moving in the right
direction. We are now waiting for the fine print."
The Supreme Court of India last year gave its go-ahead to
resume mining in the state, subject to companies getting
environmental clearances, but capped total production at 20
million tonnes a year, less than half peak output.
Similar curbs in other states have made India a net importer
of iron ore after being the third largest exporter a few years
ago.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Michael Perry)