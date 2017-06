March 16 Iron ore exports from India in the first nine months of the fiscal year that began in April fell 30.4 pct to 46 million tonnes, data from a trade body showed on Friday.

Iron ore exports in December fell 42.5 percent on year to 6 million tonnes, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries said.

India is the world's third biggest exporter of the ore. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)