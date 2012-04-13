NEW DELHI, April 13 India's Supreme Court has deferred a decision on whether to lift its iron ore mining ban in southern Karnataka state to April 20, leaving state-run NMDC as the only company able to mine there, a court official said on Friday.

In 2011, the court banned iron ore mining in three districts of the state citing environmental concerns and asked a federal government body to carry out an environmental impact assessment.

It later allowed state-run NMDC to mine up to one million tonnes per month from its captive mines in the state but other players remain unable to produce.

It has deferred a decision several times. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar)