MUMBAI, April 20 India's top court has allowed
mining to restart in iron ore mines of more than 50 hectares in
Karnataka state after their environmental plans are approved,
potentially bringing 4.5 million tonnes per year to local steel
producers.
The move is likely to have little impact on exports,
however, which remain stalled as Karnataka has failed to approve
any despite a Supreme Court order that it lift its ban on them.
India used to export about 100 million tonnes a year of iron
ore -- half its production -- but clamp downs on illegal mining
and the federal government's desire to keep production for
domestic steel mills has slashed that figure.
Now, the Karnataka state government will decide the amount
of iron ore that each mine can produce up to a limit set by the
Supreme Court, Dhiraj Kumar, one of the lawyers who represents
appellant Mineral Enterprise Ltd, said.
This would be in addition to 1 million tonnes that the
Supreme Court has allowed state-run NMDC to mine
every month.
The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) was
optimistic the move could herald the resumption of mining
throughout the state.
"We expect mining to start in the next two weeks and total
mining (in all the state) to start in about 4-5 months," said
Basant Poddar, vice-chairman of FIMI.
In 2011, the Supreme Court banned iron ore mining in
Bellary, Chitradurga and Tumkur districts of Karnataka citing
environmental violations, and asked a federal government body to
carry out an environmental impact assessment.
Last month, the court set a cap on annual iron ore output of
25 million tonnes in Bellary, and of 5 million tonnes altogether
from Chitradurga and Tumkur districts.
The court has only allowed mines with low environmental
violations to extract iron ore and the state government can now
set limits within these caps.
Last week, the top court asked companies in Karnataka to
push ahead with land clean-up for rehabilitation of affected
people and reclamation.
