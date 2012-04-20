(Adds quote, background, details)

MUMBAI, April 20 India's top court has allowed mining to restart in iron ore mines of more than 50 hectares in Karnataka state after their environmental plans are approved, potentially bringing 4.5 million tonnes per year to local steel producers.

The move is likely to have little impact on exports, however, which remain stalled as Karnataka has failed to approve any despite a Supreme Court order that it lift its ban on them.

India used to export about 100 million tonnes a year of iron ore -- half its production -- but clamp downs on illegal mining and the federal government's desire to keep production for domestic steel mills has slashed that figure.

Now, the Karnataka state government will decide the amount of iron ore that each mine can produce up to a limit set by the Supreme Court, Dhiraj Kumar, one of the lawyers who represents appellant Mineral Enterprise Ltd, said.

This would be in addition to 1 million tonnes that the Supreme Court has allowed state-run NMDC to mine every month.

The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) was optimistic the move could herald the resumption of mining throughout the state.

"We expect mining to start in the next two weeks and total mining (in all the state) to start in about 4-5 months," said Basant Poddar, vice-chairman of FIMI.

In 2011, the Supreme Court banned iron ore mining in Bellary, Chitradurga and Tumkur districts of Karnataka citing environmental violations, and asked a federal government body to carry out an environmental impact assessment.

Last month, the court set a cap on annual iron ore output of 25 million tonnes in Bellary, and of 5 million tonnes altogether from Chitradurga and Tumkur districts.

The court has only allowed mines with low environmental violations to extract iron ore and the state government can now set limits within these caps.

Last week, the top court asked companies in Karnataka to push ahead with land clean-up for rehabilitation of affected people and reclamation. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil and Jo Winterbottom)