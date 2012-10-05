NEW DELHI Oct 5 India's Supreme Court has suspended iron ore transportation in western Goa and asked for a report into illegal mining in the state in four weeks, Justice Aftab Alam said on Friday.

Goa state had already suspended mining activities there in September.

The top court has asked the Central Empowered Committee to submit a report on illegal mining in Goa in four weeks, the judge added.

Goa is India's second-biggest iron ore producing state. It produces more than 50 million tonnes of iron ore annually and exports almost all of it, making it also the top exporter. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Jo Winterbottom)