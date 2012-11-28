Nov 29 India's clampdown on illegal mining has
cut output and exports and obliged steel mills to import a
material the country has in abundance.
The Indian ban has come at a fortuitous time for global
miners seeking alternatives for their growing supplies as
appetite from top buyer China slows.
Following is a timeline of key developments in India's iron
ore sector since Karnataka introduced its shipments ban:
2010
July 26 - Karnataka state, governed by the opposition Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, bans shipments of iron
ore. The state government had faced pressure from the ruling
Congress-led federal government to clamp down on illegal mining.
Exporters in the state subsequently challenged the ban.
September - Iron ore exports post their sharpest monthly
fall in nearly two years after Karnataka's ban and on slow
Chinese demand. Exports drop 47 percent from a year earlier to
3.03 million tonnes.
Nov. 19 - Karnataka's high court upholds the ban on
shipments. State governments can decide on shipments or
movements of resources but only the federal government can agree
a ban on exports.
Nov. 23 - Iron ore miners in the state say they will
challenge the ban in the Supreme Court.
2011
Jan. 11 - Top iron ore producing state Odisha says it is
considering seeking permission from New Delhi for a ban on
exports.
Jan. 25 - India's state-owned railways announce an increase
in freight costs on iron ore for export of 50 percent to 1,500
Indian rupees ($27) per tonne.
Feb. 18 - The central state of Chhattisgarh joins Odisha in
seeking federal government approval to ban iron ore exports.
Feb. 28 - India hikes export duties on iron ore to 20
percent from 5 percent for fines and from 15 percent for lumps
in its annual budget.
March 3 - Freight rates are hiked again, this time by 100
rupees per tonne to 1,600 rupees.
March 30 - Indian Railways says it will impose a "busy
season" charge of 7 percent on iron ore freight rates from April
1 to June 30 and from Oct. 1 to March 31. The charge was
estimated to equate to about 150-200 rupees per tonne.
April 5 - The Supreme Court orders Karnataka state to lift
its ban on iron ore shipments from April 20.
June 27 - Iron ore exporter Mineral Enterprises Ltd says it
will ask the Supreme Court to uphold the lifting of the
Karnataka ban, which has been delayed by an inquiry into illegal
mining.
July 27 - An independent inquiry implicates B.S.
Yediyurappa, a prominent Indian opposition politician and chief
minister of Karnataka, in a $3.6 billion illegal iron ore mining
scandal.
July 29 - The Supreme Court imposes an interim ban on mining
in the district of Bellary, an iron-ore rich region in
Karnataka, on concerns over environment degradation.
July 31 - Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka chief minister.
Aug. 5 - The Supreme Court partially lifts the iron ore
mining ban in Bellary district, allowing state-run NMDC
to mine up to 1 million tonnes a month from Aug. 6.
Aug. 26 - The top court expands the mining ban to Tumkur and
Chitradurga, two districts in Karnataka.
Dec. 12 - India's top iron ore producing state, Odisha,
stops issuing export permits for iron ore cargoes shipped via
two small ports, Gangavaram and Kakinada.
2012
April 20 - The top court partially allows the restart of
Category A mines or mines of more than 50 hectares in Karnataka.
May 4 - Odisha mulls a 4 percent cut in its output to curb
illegal mining.
Aug 10 - Goa also considers an 18 percent reduction in its
output because of limited infrastructure to handle supplies.
Sept. 3 - The top court allows 18 mines to resume iron ore
mining in Karnataka state after a suspension of over a year.
Sept. 11 - The state of Goa halts iron ore mining after an
expert panel formed by the federal government found "serious
illegalities and irregularities" in mining operations.
Sept. 12 - Following the mining ban, India suspends
environmental clearances given to 93 iron ore mines in Goa.
Oct. 5 - India's Supreme Court suspends iron ore transport
in Goa.
Nov. 7 - Tata Steel, India's largest private
steelmaker, says it expects to amicably resolve the issue of a
large fine imposed by the Odisha government for failing to stick
to mining norms in the state. Media reports said the Odisha
government has fined Tata Steel and other firms for exceeding
the annual limit on iron ore extraction from its mines in the
state.
($1 = 54.7550 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Siddesh Mayenkar and Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)