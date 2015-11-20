NEW DELHI Nov 20 India's mines ministry has
written to the finance ministry to propose scrapping a 5 percent
export duty on iron ore pellets, Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar
told Reuters, adding the government could also look at
abolishing duty on low-grade iron ore.
He said miners in Goa have written to him seeking the
cancellation of the 10 percent duty on overseas shipments of
iron ore from the state. Goa is known for low-grade ore used
mainly by Chinese steel mills.
India was also looking at a request to raise the import duty
on aluminium to 7.5 percent from 5 percent to protect local
companies from rising supplies from countries like China.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)