NEW DELHI Nov 20 India's mines ministry has written to the finance ministry to propose scrapping a 5 percent export duty on iron ore pellets, Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar told Reuters, adding the government could also look at abolishing duty on low-grade iron ore.

He said miners in Goa have written to him seeking the cancellation of the 10 percent duty on overseas shipments of iron ore from the state. Goa is known for low-grade ore used mainly by Chinese steel mills.

India was also looking at a request to raise the import duty on aluminium to 7.5 percent from 5 percent to protect local companies from rising supplies from countries like China. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)