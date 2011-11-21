(Repeats from Friday)
Nov 18 India's Supreme Court has put off
until Jan. 20 hearing an appeal against its partial ban of iron
ore mining in a key producing state, possibly delaying
resumption of full supplies from a region contributing a quarter
of the country's exports.
India is the world's No. 3 exporter of iron ore, after
Australia and Brazil, with any change in supplies from the
southern Karnataka state where mining is now partially banned
impacting global prices of the steel-making commodity.
Earlier this year, the court banned iron ore mining in three
districts of southern Karnataka state citing environmental
concerns and asked a federal government body to carry out an
environmental impact assessment.
It later allowed state-run NMDC to mine up to one
million tonne per month from its captive mines in the state
while making a final decision on the matter.
The federal government body, the Indian Council of Forestry
Research and Education (ICFRE), has reportedly recommended
restricting iron ore mining in the state to 30 million tonnes
per year for local consumption.
On Friday, the court asked petitioners against its ban to go
through the ICFRE report and come back for a hearing on Jan. 20,
Supreme Court officials told Reuters.
The court had banned mining in Bellary, Chitradurga and
Tumkur districts.
While iron ore mining remains partially banned in Karnataka,
exports of the steel-making material have yet to resume from the
state, despite a removal of a ban on movement of the commodity
by the Supreme Court earlier this year.
The Karnataka government had imposed that ban in July 2010.
The Indian government is against any ban on iron ore exports
to curb illegal mining and prefers supplies to go first to
domestic users.
(Reporting by S. Venkatraman in NEW DELHI; Writing by Siddesh
Mayenkar; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)