* Proposal aims to curb illegal sales of iron ore
* Plan divides ministries, industry
* Measure could push up export costs
By Krittivas Mukherjee
NEW DELHI, Feb 13 India is weighing plans
to route sales of iron ore through a firm, the latest of several
steps aimed at curbing illegal mining as the country struggles
to shape a lasting policy balancing exports against the
conservation of resources.
At stake is how the world's third-biggest supplier will keep
up its $6-billion, 100-million tonnes average annual exports,
mainly to China, while stamping out illegal sales.
To tackle widespread illegal mining, India's trade ministry
wants all ore with iron content of more than 55 percent to be
sold through a firm such as metals trader MMTC.
The mining ministry and private miners oppose the measure,
calling it a "draconian" step against free trade.
"We are all for controlling illegal mining, all for physical
accountability of the ore ... (but) canalisation somehow does
not gel with the idea of free trade," said Vishwapati Trivedi,
the top bureaucrat in the mining ministry, referring to routing
exports through a government trading agency.
"Modalities are still to be worked out. It's a bit too early
to say whether it will be policy or what kind of shape it will
take."
Slightly over half of India's annual production of 240
million tonnes of iron ore is of higher grade, coveted by both
domestic steelmakers, who lack the technology to use ore fines,
and exporters who get a better price for higher quality.
The trade ministry says sales through a state-run firm will
ensure supplies are legal. Miners say it will be a new
regulatory hurdle that will delay business and escalate costs.
Illegal mining in India is widespread and usually entails
removing resources outside permitted zones. New Delhi has taken
several steps to rein it in, among them higher export taxes and
freight charges.
The country's Supreme Court has also cracked down, banning
mining in a key state, prompting traders to slash forecasts for
2011/12 exports from India to around 50 million tonnes, about
half last year's figure.
The government wants to conserve resources, but says it does
not support a blanket ban on exports, making for an unclear
position that has affected India's image of a stable supplier of
iron ore.
If the trade ministry, which controls the state-run trading
agencies, has its way, private suppliers can sign contracts but
ship their consignment only through a state agency, perhaps
MMTC, which is majority-owned by the government, which would
take a commission for its monitoring role.
"The idea is higher accountability, which can come with
better monitoring," said a source at the trade ministry.
"Streamlining exports is the need of the hour if you want to
check illegal mining."
Exports from Asia's third-largest economy have fallen
sharply due to the increases in taxes and freight rates, while
shipments from Karnataka state, one of the country's biggest
producers, have stalled over the legal wrangle.
Sesa Goa, a major ore seller, said in November
that India's exports had already probably fallen by a third in
2011 to 65 million to 70 million tonnes.
The "canalisation" proposal is likely to be made to a panel
of top civil servants this month before it goes to the cabinet
of ministers for a decision.
"It will interrupt the smooth flow of trade without actually
preventing illegal mining because illegal mining is a governance
issue," said R.K. Sharma of top trade body, the Federation of
Indian Minerals Industry.
Analysts are also skeptical about the move.
"If canalisation happens what will happen is the focus on
targeting markets and best pricing will suffer," said Bhavesh
Chauhan, researcher with Angel Broking.
"It will be seen as a regulatory hindrance."
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)