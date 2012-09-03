* Order may mean an extra 5 million tonnes a year of
production
* Falling global prices could help to deter exports
* Domestic steel mills could be major beneficiaries
By Suchitra Mohanty & Siddesh Mayenkar
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's top court
allowed 18 mines in Karnataka to resume iron ore output on
Monday, a judge said, but the extra 5 million tonnes a year they
could produce is more likely to help domestic steel makers than
find its way onto weak global markets.
India used to be the world's No. 3 iron ore exporter, with
most of its product heading to China until a clampdown on
illegal mining in 2010 and New Delhi's measures to keep output
for domestic steel mills slashed exports in half.
The Supreme Court's ban was imposed a year ago because of
environmental concerns and miners still need to get clearances
and promise to rehabilitate mines "in a time-bound manner,"
Abhishek Mukherjee, a lawyer present at the proceedings said.
The output from the re-started mines will be on top of
state-run NMDC's 1 million tonnes per month, which was cleared
by the Supreme Court for production from Aug. 6, 2011.
"It is a positive order ... other category mines will also
start opening slowly," said R.K. Sharma, secretary general of
the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries.
Karnataka used to be India's second-biggest iron ore
producer and contributed about 25 percent of exports.
But the state banned movements of ore to curb illegal mining
in 2010 and although the Supreme Court overturned that last
year, shipments have yet to resume.
In 2011/12, iron ore production in India slid to about 169
million tonnes and exports were 60 million tonnes, down from
about 100 million tonnes -- half its production -- a year
earlier.
Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI were at $89.40 per tonne
on Friday, down 40 percent from this year's peak as a slowdown
in China cuts demand.
As global iron ore prices sink and strictures on exports
continue, it is hungry domestic steel mills that are more likely
to benefit from the extra production, industry experts said.
"I don't expect exports to resume at all now because
domestic consumption (in Karnataka) is at 30 million tonnes,"
said Sharma.
Many steel makers like JSW Steel had been
operating below capacity due to a shortage of iron ore,
triggering some steel makers to imports pellets and cheaper
finished products -- bucking a global trend of falling demand.
Imports of pellets, used in making steel, more than doubled
in May to 174,319 tonnes.
Finished steel imports jumped 53 percent to 2.88 million
tonnes in April to July as rising sales of cars and fridges in
Asia's third-largest economy boosted demand.
