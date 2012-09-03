* Order may mean an extra 5 million tonnes a year of production * Falling global prices could help to deter exports * Domestic steel mills could be major beneficiaries (Adds quotes, details) By Suchitra Mohanty & Siddesh Mayenkar NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's top court allowed 18 mines in Karnataka to resume iron ore output on Monday, a judge said, but the extra 5 million tonnes a year they could produce is more likely to help domestic steel makers than find its way onto weak global markets. India used to be the world's No. 3 iron ore exporter, with most of its product heading to China until a clampdown on illegal mining in 2010 and New Delhi's measures to keep output for domestic steel mills slashed exports in half. The Supreme Court's ban was imposed a year ago because of environmental concerns and miners still need to get clearances and promise to rehabilitate mines "in a time-bound manner," Abhishek Mukherjee, a lawyer present at the proceedings said. The output from the re-started mines will be on top of state-run NMDC's 1 million tonnes per month, which was cleared by the Supreme Court for production from Aug. 6, 2011. "It is a positive order ... other category mines will also start opening slowly," said R.K. Sharma, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries. Karnataka used to be India's second-biggest iron ore producer and contributed about 25 percent of exports. But the state banned movements of ore to curb illegal mining in 2010 and although the Supreme Court overturned that last year, shipments have yet to resume. In 2011/12, iron ore production in India slid to about 169 million tonnes and exports were 60 million tonnes, down from about 100 million tonnes -- half its production -- a year earlier. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> FACTBOX-Top iron ore exporters, importers Iron ore seen in mild rebound in H2 TIMELINE-India's moves to curb ore exports Indian iron ore exports since 2000/01: link.reuters.com/nan29s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI were at $89.40 per tonne on Friday, down 40 percent from this year's peak as a slowdown in China cuts demand. As global iron ore prices sink and strictures on exports continue, it is hungry domestic steel mills that are more likely to benefit from the extra production, industry experts said. "I don't expect exports to resume at all now because domestic consumption (in Karnataka) is at 30 million tonnes," said Sharma. Many steel makers like JSW Steel had been operating below capacity due to a shortage of iron ore, triggering some steel makers to imports pellets and cheaper finished products -- bucking a global trend of falling demand. Imports of pellets, used in making steel, more than doubled in May to 174,319 tonnes. Finished steel imports jumped 53 percent to 2.88 million tonnes in April to July as rising sales of cars and fridges in Asia's third-largest economy boosted demand. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE; editing by Jo Winterbottom and Keiron Henderson)