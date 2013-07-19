BHUBANESWAR, India, July 19 Iron ore output from Odisha state on India's east coast is expected to rise 5 percent to 65 million tonnes this fiscal year, while exports could fall as local companies use more low-grade fines, a state government official told Reuters.

A rise in output from the state that produces the most of the raw material should help Indian steelmakers cut production costs. But with India's exports still curbed by taxes and shipment bans in other key producing states such as Karnataka and Goa, the impact on global iron ore prices will be limited.

India has historically produced enough iron ore to meet its domestic demand, but output from Karnataka and Odisha fell due to a court-mandated clampdown on illegal mining. Production has since picked up following steps to clean up the sector of practices such as mining outside allotted areas.

Odisha's overseas shipments are set to drop to 3 million tonnes in the fiscal year to March 31 from about 5 million tonnes in the previous year, said Mihir Kumar Senapati, deputy director of the directorate of mines.

Odisha makes up for more than a third of India's iron ore output, while its exports typically account for less than a fifth of the total as domestic steelmakers tend to use most of its high-grade ore.

One of the reasons for the fall in exports is that now companies are also using more of the low-grade fines which were earlier exported, Senapati said.

Essar Steel India Ltd has set up a 6 million-tonne-a-year plant in Odisha to convert fines into pellets, which can then be used to make steel.

The company expects to bring online another 6-million-tonne plant in the state next year, Chief Commercial Officer Shivaramkrishnan told Reuters.

The added steel capacity will help to pull down the iron ore exports despite a national push to increase shipments.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday the country would push up exports to tame its current account deficit.

"We are trying to remove the constraints in the export of iron and other ores which saw a considerable decline over the last one year," he said at a conference, without giving any specifics.

India raised its iron ore export tax to 30 percent from 20 percent in late 2011 to ensure domestic availability of ore.

Steel ministry and mines ministry officials were not immediately available to comment.

Odisha can raise its iron ore production to 80 million tonnes a year if infrastructure such as roads are improved, said Senapati. (Additional reporting and writing by Krishna N Das in New Delhi and Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)