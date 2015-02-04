SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI Feb 4 Around 12 million
tonnes of low-grade iron ore has been stuck at Indian ports for
months, stranded as hefty export taxes and plunging prices make
higher quality ore more appealing to buyers, said industry and
government officials.
Indian steel producers, many of which have been buying iron
ore overseas amid short supply at home, are unable to use the
low-grade material, which is typically shipped to top market
China.
The stranded ore is bad news for Indian miners and exporters
who are smarting from a 30-percent duty on iron ore exports, and
comes as a handful of large international miners are bent on
maximising output to push out smaller rivals.
"For many of us, it's a case of blocked capital. We are on
the brink of sinking," said P.K. Chaki, honorary secretary of
the Iron Ore Exporters' Association, which groups companies
based in the states of Odisha and West Bengal.
India used to be the world's No. 3 iron ore supplier until
court-imposed mining and export curbs from 2010 aimed against
illegal mining in key states constricted supply, bloating
imports to a record 8 million tonnes last year, according to
commodities consultancy OreTeam.
Iron ore for delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI this week fell
to its lowest since May 2009 at $61.30 a tonne, based on data
from The Steel Index, extending losses to more than 50 percent
from last year.
That has curbed appetite for lower quality material unless
offered at deep discounts, traders said.
There have been around 4 million tonnes of iron ore lying in
eastern ports near Odisha, India's top producing iron ore state,
since April last year, said Chaki.
There are some 8 million tonnes of ore at ports in Goa, said
Prasanna Acharya, state government director of mines and
geology.
While some mining curbs are gradually being lifted, the Iron
Ore Exporters' Association in a letter to Prime Minister
Narendra Modi in January urged the government to scrap the
30-percent tax for exports of low-grade material, hoping to turn
the port stocks into cash.
"Since the ore is useless and a considerable amount of
spending has already happened on mining and moving this ore, the
exporters are trying to attain some collections," said Prakash
Duvvuri, head of research at OreTeam.
