By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, April 30 India will cut an export tax
on low-grade iron ore to 10 percent from 30 percent, Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, in a big boost for top
exporting state Goa which is close to restarting its mining
industry.
Court action against illegal mining has shut the industry in
Goa for more than two years, although companies including top
miner Vedanta Ltd are starting to get approval to
resume work in about a month.
The new export duty will be effective from June 1, Jaitley
told the parliament on Thursday. The tax stays at 30 percent for
higher grades.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have almost halved in the
past 12 months, and are hovering near their lowest in a decade.
This has made Goa's low-quality ore, which contains less than 58
percent iron, unappealing to traditional buyers in China, who
can now buy better grades of the steelmaking raw material at
competitive prices.
Goa Mineral Ore Exports Association Secretary Glenn
Kalavampara welcomed the move.
"Now the head is slightly above water," Kalavampara said.
"We can at least breath now but prices are still a concern."
Goa is unlikely to be able to start exports before October
at the earliest pending some approvals and as the four-month
monsoon season begins in June, an official with a mining company
in Goa said.
The state has about 8 million tonnes of ore waiting at ports
without buyers due to the 30 percent duty.
Goa exported about 50 million tonnes of iron ore a year
before the mining ban was imposed in 2012. The Supreme Court of
India has imposed an interim output limit of 20 million tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)