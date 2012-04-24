NEW DELHI, April 24 Iron ore output in India's Karnataka state will likely resume in July, the country's mines minister said on Tuesday, after what will have been a year's hiatus due to a government and judicial crackdown on illegal operations.

Dinsha Patel said initial production from the southern state would go to local steel mills, but a resumption of mining means the world's third-biggest supplier of iron ore could hope to regain its $6 billion, 100 million tonnes average annual exports, mainly to China, in 2012/13.

"In two to three months mining should happen, I believe the problem will be resolved by July," Patel told Reuters in an interview, adding exports from Karnataka should then follow. He did not give a timeframe for such shipments. (Editing by David Holmes)