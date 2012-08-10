MUMBAI Aug 10 India's Goa state plans to cap its iron ore output at 45 million tonnes per annum due to its limited infrastructure, the mining department head said, down 18 percent and likely to cut India's depleted exports further.

India used to be the world's third-biggest supplier of the steel-making material and counted China as its biggest client. But a 30 percent export tax aimed at keeping the resource for domestic use, high freight rates and lack of demand from China, have halved overseas sales.

"This limit was arrived at after taking infrastructure facilities into account to mine so much output," said Prasanna Acharya, director of mines and geology in Goa's mines department.

Vedanta's Sesa Goa has most of its mines in Goa.

Goa lacks exclusive roads for mining traffic and jetties at ports to handle the steel-making ingredient. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)