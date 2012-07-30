MUMBAI, July 30 Imports into India of iron ore
pellets, used in making steel, more than doubled in May to
174,319 tonnes as a partial mining ban in southern Karnataka
state hit supplies, an industry body said.
Production in India, once the third-biggest global supplier
of iron ore, has been hit as the government and state
authorities raise taxes and freight rates to try to curb exports
and retain supplies for domestic use.
Output slumped 18 percent to 169.66 million tonnes in the
fiscal year to March 31, 2012, pushing many steel makers to
operate below capacity and helping to cut exports 42 percent to
57 million tonnes.
"The current scenario of iron ore in India is quite
shocking," said R.K. Sharma, secretary general of Federation of
Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI).
"A commodity which has contributed significantly to the
foreign exchange earnings is now sucking out foreign exchange
from the country," said Sharma.
The country has lost $8.3 billion in foreign exchange due to
lower exports of iron ore fines, the FIMI estimates.
Karnataka used to account for 25 percent of India's total
output.
Earlier in the month, a Supreme Court-appointed committee
approved resumption of operations of eight mines in Karnataka,
with a total capacity of 5.5 million tonnes, in addition to
NMDC's a million tonne per month.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)