May 16 India, in its crusade against illegal
mining, has over the past few years choked its iron ore output
and exports so hard that many companies had to give up on the
sector.
India's Supreme Court on Friday ordered the temporary
closure of nearly half of the iron ore mines in top producing
state Odisha due to non-renewal of years-old leases, in a blow
to steel mills that depend on high-quality ore from the state.
Following is a timeline of key developments in India's iron
ore sector since Karnataka state introduced its shipments ban:
2010
July 26 - Karnataka state, governed by the opposition Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, bans shipments of iron ore.
The state government had faced pressure from the ruling
Congress-led federal government to clamp down on illegal mining.
Exporters in the state subsequently challenged the ban.
September - Iron ore exports post their sharpest monthly
fall in nearly two years after the ban on Karnataka, dropping 47
percent from a year earlier to 3.03 million tonnes.
Nov. 19 - Karnataka's high court upholds the ban on
shipments. State governments can decide on shipments or
movements of resources, but only the federal government can
agree a ban on exports.
2011
Jan. 25 - India's state-owned railways announce an increase
in freight costs on iron ore for export of 50 percent to 1,500
rupees ($24) per tonne.
Feb. 28 - India hikes export duties on iron ore to 20
percent from 5 percent for fines and from 15 percent for lumps
in its annual budget.
March 3 - Freight rates are hiked again, this time by 100
rupees per tonne to 1,600 rupees.
March 30 - Indian Railways says it will impose a "busy
season" charge of 7 percent on iron ore freight rates from April
1 to June 30 and from Oct. 1 to March 31. The charge was
estimated to equate to about 150-200 rupees per tonne.
April 5 - The Supreme Court orders Karnataka state to lift
its ban on iron ore shipments from April 20.
June 27 - Iron ore exporter Mineral Enterprises Ltd says it
will ask the Supreme Court to uphold the lifting of the
Karnataka ban, which has been delayed by an inquiry into illegal
mining.
July 27 - An independent inquiry implicates B.S.
Yediyurappa, a prominent Indian opposition politician and chief
minister of Karnataka, in a $3.6 billion illegal iron ore mining
scandal.
July 29 - The Supreme Court imposes an interim ban on mining
in the district of Bellary, an iron-ore rich region in
Karnataka, on concerns over environment degradation.
July 31 - Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka chief minister.
Aug. 5 - The Supreme Court partially lifts the iron ore
mining ban in Bellary district, allowing state-run NMDC
to mine up to 1 million tonnes a month from Aug. 6.
Aug. 26 - The top court expands the mining ban to Tumkur and
Chitradurga, two districts in Karnataka.
Dec. 12 - India's top iron ore producing state, Odisha,
stops issuing export permits for iron ore cargoes shipped via
two small ports, Gangavaram and Kakinada.
Dec. 30 - India hikes export duties on iron ore fines and
lumps to 30 percent.
2012
April 20 - The top court partially allows the restart of
Category A mines or mines of more than 50 hectares in Karnataka.
Sept. 3 - The top court allows 18 mines to resume iron ore
mining in Karnataka state after a suspension of over a year.
Sept. 11 - The state of Goa halts iron ore mining after an
expert panel formed by the federal government found "serious
illegalities and irregularities" in mining operations.
Sept. 12 - Following the mining ban, India suspends
environmental clearances given to 93 iron ore mines in Goa.
Oct. 5 - India's Supreme Court suspends iron ore transport
in Goa.
Nov. 7 - Tata Steel, India's largest private
steelmaker, says it expects to amicably resolve the issue of a
large fine imposed by the Odisha government for failing to stick
to mining norms in the state. Media reports said the Odisha
government has fined Tata Steel and other firms for exceeding
the annual limit on iron ore extraction from its mines in the
state.
2013
April 18 - India's Supreme Court gives conditional go-ahead
to mining in Karnataka but strips about 49 mines of their leases
because they had been mining illegally.
Nov. 11 - Supreme Court maintains ban on iron ore mining in
Goa but allows the sale of 11.46 million tonnes of material that
sat in stockpiles.
2014
March 26 - Iron ore production in Goa, usually India's top
exporting state of the raw ingredient for steel, should be
capped at 20 million tonnes a year when an 18-month old mining
ban is lifted, a court-appointed panel says, less than half peak
output and curbing potential shipments to key buyer China.
April 21 - India's Supreme Court lifts a 19-month old ban on
mining in Goa, its top iron ore-exporting state, but limits
annual output in the state at 20 million tonnes.
April 22 - Mining in India's top iron ore-exporting state of
Goa is likely to restart in January next year once all companies
have obtained environment and forest clearances from the federal
government, a state government source says.
May 16 - India's Supreme Court orders the temporary closure
of nearly half of the iron ore mines in top producing state
Odisha due to non-renewal of years-old leases, in a blow to
local steel mills that depend heavily on high-quality ore from
the state.
