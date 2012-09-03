MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's top court has allowed 18 mines to resume iron ore mining in Karnataka state, the country's second-largest supplier, after a suspension of over a year on environmental concerns, opening up about 5 million tonnes a year of production again.

Following is a timeline of key developments in India's iron ore sector since Karnataka introduced its shipments ban:

2010

July 26 -- Karnataka state, governed by the opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, bans shipments of iron ore. The state government had faced pressure from the ruling Congress-led federal government to clamp down on illegal mining. Exporters in the state subsequently challenged the ban.

September -- Iron ore exports post their sharpest monthly fall in nearly two years after Karnataka's ban and on slow Chinese demand. Exports drop 47 percent from a year earlier to 3.03 million tonnes.

Nov. 19 -- Karnataka's high court upholds the ban on shipments. State governments can decide on shipments or movements of resources but only the federal government can agree a ban on exports.

Nov. 23 -- Iron ore miners in the state say they will challenge the ban in the Supreme Court.

2011

Jan. 11 -- Top iron ore producing state Odisha says it is considering seeking permission from New Delhi for a ban on exports.

Jan. 20 -- The Supreme Court delays its decision on the Karnataka ban to mid-February.

Jan. 25 -- India's state-owned railways announce an increase in freight costs on iron ore for export of 50 percent to 1,500 rupees ($26.97) per tonne.

Jan. 29 -- India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) launch the world's first iron ore futures contracts. But a ban on foreign players means liquidity is low.

Feb. 10 -- Steel Authority of India (SAIL) wins environmental approval for its own iron ore mines in Jharkhand, northern India. SAIL says they will be operating in three years and that they will be key to its future iron ore supply.

Feb. 11 -- The Supreme Court again adjourns its hearing on the Karnataka ban, this time to April 4.

Feb. 18 -- The central state of Chhattisgarh joins Odisha in seeking federal government approval to ban iron ore exports.

Feb. 28 -- India hikes export duty on iron ore to 20 percent from 5 percent for fines and from 15 percent for lumps in its annual budget.

March 3 -- Freight rates are hiked again, this time by 100 rupees per tonne to 1,600 rupees.

March 30 -- Indian Railways says it will impose a "busy season" charge of 7 percent on iron ore freight rates from April 1 to June 30 and from Oct. 1 to March 31. The charge will equate to about 150-200 rupees per tonne, one trader says.

April 5 -- The Supreme Court orders Karnataka state to lift its ban on iron ore shipments from April 20.

June 27 -- Iron ore exporter Mineral Enterprises Ltd says it will ask the Supreme Court to uphold the lifting of the Karnataka ban, which has been delayed by an inquiry into illegal mining.

July 27 -- An independent-led inquiry implicates B.S. Yediyurappa, a prominent Indian opposition politician and chief minister of Karnataka, in a $3.6 billion illegal iron ore mining scandal.

July 29 -- The Supreme Court imposes an interim ban on mining in the district of Bellary, a key iron-ore rich region in Karnataka, on concerns over environment degradation.

July 31 -- Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka chief minister.

Aug. 5 -- The Supreme Court partially lifts the iron ore mining ban in Bellary district, allowing state-run NMDC to mine up to 1 million tonnes a month from Aug. 6.

Aug. 26 -- The top court extends the mining ban to Tumkur and Chitradurga, two districts in Karnataka.

Dec. 12 -- India's top iron ore producing state, Odisha, stops issuing export permits for iron ore cargoes shipped via two small ports, Gangavaram and Kakinada.

2012

April 20 -- The top court partially allows the restart of Category A mines or mines of more than 50 hectares in Karnataka.

May 4 -- Odisha mulls a 4 percent cut in its output to curb illegal mining.

Aug 10 -- Goa also considers an 18 percent reduction in its output because of limited infrastructure to handle supplies.

Sept. 3 -- The top court allows 18 mines to resume iron ore mining in Karnataka state after a suspension of over a year.

($1 = 55.6250 Indian rupees)