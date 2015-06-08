NEW DELHI, June 8 India must quickly expand its
irrigation network and improve water usage to offset the impact
of less monsoon rainfall than usual, Prime Minister Narendra
Modi said on Monday, as the country braces for its first drought
in six years.
More than half of India's farms lack irrigation and millions
of farmers still depend on the vagaries of the monsoon rains
that run from June to September, and hit the southern coast last
week, five days later than expected.
This year, the rains are forecast to be 88 percent of the
long-term average, which could drastically crimp farm output.
Modi asked officials to ensure quick results for farmers by
reviewing administrative mechanisms, financial arrangements and
technology use in irrigation, his office said in a statement.
He also pushed for a brief, intensive effort to increase the
number of farm ponds, adding that falling groundwater levels in
some Indian states could force an urgent shift in crop patterns.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last July budgeted 10 billion
rupees ($155 million) for the prime minister's irrigation scheme
that aims to ensure irrigation for every farm.
(bit.ly/1RXrWi9)
($1=64.1300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)